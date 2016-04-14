TOKYO, April 14 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 8 5,853,294 -266,095,269 271,948,563 Apr 1 -7,662,086 -46,643,139 38,981,053 Mar 25 -8,364,297 39,907,112 -48,271,409 Mar 18 -31,165,383 176,897,068 -208,062,451 Mar 11 -8,177,119 879,799,828 -887,976,947 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 8 230,997,776 23,775,359 14,543,429 2,631,999 Apr 1 -71,945,170 116,706,253 -10,939,581 5,159,551 Mar 25 175,611,190 -15,982,176 -206,949,242 -951,181 Mar 18 48,644,282 182,554,899 -450,990,878 11,729,246 Mar 11 94,044,895 201,747,285 -1,193,504,294 9,735,167 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)