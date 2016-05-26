BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
TOKYO, May 26 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage May 20 3,932,833 2,137,133 1,795,700 May 13 -9,147,847 -186,500,560 177,352,713 May 6 -19,696,096 -88,383,799 68,687,703 Apr 28 6,209,112 10,168,019 -3,958,907 Apr 22 34,922,929 106,896,411 -71,973,482 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos May 20 138,373,129 -133,944,909 1,830,353 -4,462,873 May 13 135,671,359 -10,504,072 57,140,196 -4,954,770 May 6 107,003,265 257,833,593 -310,003,782 13,854,627 Apr 28 -17,031,036 86,181,645 -80,094,185 6,984,669 Apr 22 -105,620,206 -468,454,701 528,491,595 -26,390,170 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).