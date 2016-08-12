TOKYO, Aug 12 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Aug 5 -15,440,832 -40,738,228 25,297,396 Jul 29 24,799,057 29,866,081 -5,067,024 Jul 22 -7,307,863 28,221,658 -35,529,521 Jul 15 16,672,154 275,961,639 -259,289,485 Jul 8 -8,761,756 -187,937,775 179,176,019 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Aug 5 258,033,138 213,495,156 -450,825,270 4,594,372 Jul 29 22,127,627 -104,861,126 83,261,949 -5,595,474 Jul 22 46,649,997 41,377,940 -126,460,533 2,903,075 Jul 15 -103,724,362 -505,123,062 363,305,474 -13,747,535 Jul 8 174,762,871 160,423,899 -165,316,256 9,305,505 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)