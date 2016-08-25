TOKYO, Aug 25 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Aug 19 764,134 -62,515,572 63,279,706
Aug 12 4,839,275 38,546,367 -33,707,092
Aug 5 -15,440,832 -40,738,228 25,297,396
Jul 29 24,799,057 29,866,081 -5,067,024
Jul 22 -7,307,863 28,221,658 -35,529,521
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Aug 19 140,511,966 74,224,920 -154,532,791 3,075,611
Aug 12 140,604,797 -203,382,030 39,182,710 -10,112,569
Aug 5 258,033,138 213,495,156 -450,825,270 4,594,372
Jul 29 22,127,627 -104,861,126 83,261,949 -5,595,474
Jul 22 46,649,997 41,377,940 -126,460,533 2,903,075
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)