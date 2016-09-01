TOKYO, Sept 1 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Aug 26 4,008,376 -292,176,146 296,184,522 Aug 19 764,134 -62,515,572 63,279,706 Aug 12 4,839,275 38,546,367 -33,707,092 Aug 5 -15,440,832 -40,738,228 25,297,396 Jul 29 24,799,057 29,866,081 -5,067,024 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Aug 26 98,823,505 18,509,759 177,048,480 1,802,778 Aug 19 140,511,966 74,224,920 -154,532,791 3,075,611 Aug 12 140,604,797 -203,382,030 39,182,710 -10,112,569 Aug 5 258,033,138 213,495,156 -450,825,270 4,594,372 Jul 29 22,127,627 -104,861,126 83,261,949 -5,595,474 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)