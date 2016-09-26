TOKYO, Sept 26 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Sep 16 724,742 268,299,993 -267,575,251 Sep 9 360,780 465,293,776 -464,932,996 Sep 2 8,103,395 270,056,084 -261,952,689 Aug 26 4,008,376 -292,176,146 296,184,522 Aug 19 764,134 -62,515,572 63,279,706 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Sep 16 28,693,905 165,620,985 -472,248,725 10,358,584 Sep 9 -31,931,695 -88,622,883 -345,413,262 1,034,844 Sep 2 129,740,271 -313,546,759 -65,638,823 -12,507,378 Aug 26 98,823,505 18,509,759 177,048,480 1,802,778 Aug 19 140,511,966 74,224,920 -154,532,791 3,075,611 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)