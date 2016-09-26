BRIEF-Assiteca raises stake in Artigianbroker to 60 pct, sells 73.3 pct of Assiteca Crowd
May 22 ASSITECA SPA INTERNAZIONALE DI BROKERAGGIO ASSICURATIVO
TOKYO, Sept 26 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Sep 16 724,742 268,299,993 -267,575,251 Sep 9 360,780 465,293,776 -464,932,996 Sep 2 8,103,395 270,056,084 -261,952,689 Aug 26 4,008,376 -292,176,146 296,184,522 Aug 19 764,134 -62,515,572 63,279,706 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Sep 16 28,693,905 165,620,985 -472,248,725 10,358,584 Sep 9 -31,931,695 -88,622,883 -345,413,262 1,034,844 Sep 2 129,740,271 -313,546,759 -65,638,823 -12,507,378 Aug 26 98,823,505 18,509,759 177,048,480 1,802,778 Aug 19 140,511,966 74,224,920 -154,532,791 3,075,611 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
May 22 ASSITECA SPA INTERNAZIONALE DI BROKERAGGIO ASSICURATIVO
* Agrees to sell its stake in UAE diagnostics business to Al Borg Medical Laboratories