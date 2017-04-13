TOKYO, April 13 Weekly net trading in shares on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in
thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Apr 7 -23,158,730 -84,838,360 61,679,630
Mar 31 -6,850,509 63,398,392 -70,248,901
Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860
Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342,380
Mar 10 15,514,825 308,894,625 -293,379,800
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Apr 7 -42,074,062 -3,575,956 106,718,908 610,740
Mar 31 -78,681,085 78,887,674 -73,803,870 3,348,380
Mar 24 -97,944,942 329,813,395 -375,127,010 16,334,697
Mar 17 -142,810,075 108,871,965 -387,964,019 6,559,749
Mar 10 -79,117,375 -108,377,743 -93,732,725 -12,151,957
Mar 3 -73,156,251 -87,282,354 -79,743,382 -3,589,465
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)