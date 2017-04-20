BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says is extending its offer for Shawbrook
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent
TOKYO, April 20 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 14 -11,990,261 -85,244,596 73,254,335 Apr 7 -23,158,730 -84,838,360 61,679,630 Mar 31 -6,850,509 63,398,392 -70,248,901 Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342,380 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 14 27,509,918 -48,466,449 101,310,202 -7,099,336 Apr 7 -42,074,062 -3,575,956 106,718,908 610,740 Mar 31 -78,681,085 78,887,674 -73,803,870 3,348,380 Mar 24 -97,944,942 329,813,395 -375,127,010 16,334,697 Mar 17 -142,810,075 108,871,965 -387,964,019 6,559,749 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S. authorities have charged 21 people in connection with a multi-million dollar prostitution racket in which hundreds of Thai women were forced into sexual slavery in major U.S. cities.