TOKYO, June 15 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 9 2,810,252 191,837,221 -189,026,969 Jun 2 19,968,880 -104,086,896 124,055,776 May 26 -3,985,237 -115,833,463 111,848,226 May 19 -4,930,567 58,063,538 -62,994,105 May 12 20,158,891 386,439,579 -366,280,688 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jun 9 -148,132,132 -1,922,067 -33,967,550 -5,005,220 Jun 2 47,187,273 -338,930,683 439,296,568 -23,497,382 May 26 186,097,668 -80,986,019 19,286,138 -12,549,561 May 19 -115,426,719 23,178,610 30,606,994 -1,352,990 May 12 -384,098,526 -514,592,122 560,613,204 -28,203,244 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)