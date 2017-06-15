BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
TOKYO, June 15 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 9 2,810,252 191,837,221 -189,026,969 Jun 2 19,968,880 -104,086,896 124,055,776 May 26 -3,985,237 -115,833,463 111,848,226 May 19 -4,930,567 58,063,538 -62,994,105 May 12 20,158,891 386,439,579 -366,280,688 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jun 9 -148,132,132 -1,922,067 -33,967,550 -5,005,220 Jun 2 47,187,273 -338,930,683 439,296,568 -23,497,382 May 26 186,097,668 -80,986,019 19,286,138 -12,549,561 May 19 -115,426,719 23,178,610 30,606,994 -1,352,990 May 12 -384,098,526 -514,592,122 560,613,204 -28,203,244 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)