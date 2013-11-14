TOKYO, Nov 14 Weekly net trading in shares on
the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's
main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure
indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Nov 8 5,665,834 -145,151,694 150,817,528
Nov 1 21,128,346 -1,679,786 22,808,132
Oct 25 11,160,272 27,237,442 -16,077,170
Oct 18 42,271,982 81,877,954 -39,605,972
Oct 11 -5,924,240 -250,241,260 244,317,020
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Nov 8 14,777,596 -57,398,900 196,888,032 -3,449,200
Nov 1 32,361,618 -242,226,755 232,750,944 -77,675
Oct 25 -102,591,523 103,260,130 -17,716,415 970,638
Oct 18 11,226,437 -318,102,454 273,660,369 -6,390,324
Oct 11 170,158,041 -155,216,902 236,466,111 -7,090,230
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange