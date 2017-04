TOKYO, Mar 27 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 20 -6,420,515 90,109,754 -96,530,269 Mar 14 -21,035,046 549,188,127 -570,223,173 Mar 7 2,133,961 79,467,468 -77,333,507 Feb 28 -10,070,028 -55,211,776 45,141,748 Feb 21 595,184 237,202,094 -236,606,910 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Mar 20 -153,074,041 142,146,828 -100,351,169 14,748,113 Mar 14 -134,644,345 520,971,063 -978,446,756 21,896,865 Mar 7 -96,298,594 -313,612,118 355,388,740 -22,811,535 Feb 28 3,658,276 29,996,837 15,838,781 -4,352,146 Feb 21 42,331,684 -303,783,625 45,588,045 -20,743,014 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)