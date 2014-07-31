BRIEF-Changes in BIK shareholders structure
* Krzysztof Szewczyk and Jolanta Cepielik-Szewczyk raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent
TOKYO, July 31 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jul 25 25,417,556 68,930,557 -43,513,001 Jul 18 -12,582,793 16,681,105 -29,263,898 Jul 11 -11,235,584 -134,084,369 122,848,785 Jul 4 10,552,438 -9,300,509 19,852,947 Jun 27 -38,493,835 165,566,713 -204,060,548
Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jul 25 -4,423,891 -180,363,963 153,829,633 -12,554,780 Jul 18 4,690,772 -127,859,617 100,935,582 -7,030,635 Jul 11 91,248,364 166,502,251 -144,060,476 9,158,646 Jul 4 86,456,491 -332,188,681 287,014,321 -21,429,184 Jun 27 -108,892,808 -31,008,232 -64,908,852 749,344
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
* Says book value per common share of $7.52 at march 31, 2017 compared to $7.18 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: