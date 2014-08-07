UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Acosta to head Labor Dept
WASHINGTON, April 27 R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.
TOKYO Aug 7 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Aug 1 26,384,501 95,225,048 -68,840,547 Jul 25 25,417,556 68,930,557 -43,513,001 Jul 18 -12,582,793 16,681,105 -29,263,898 Jul 11 -11,235,584 -134,084,369 122,848,785 Jul 4 10,552,438 -9,300,509 19,852,947
Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Aug 1 -16,660,782 -185,618,639 149,116,691 -15,677,817 Jul 25 -4,423,891 -180,363,963 153,829,633 -12,554,780 Jul 18 4,690,772 -127,859,617 100,935,582 -7,030,635 Jul 11 91,248,364 166,502,251 -144,060,476 9,158,646 Jul 4 86,456,491 -332,188,681 287,014,321 -21,429,184
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
