TOKYO, Aug 21 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Aug 15 16,738,076 113,534,092 -96,796,016
Aug 8 26,561,497 -193,555,758 220,117,255
Aug 1 26,384,501 95,225,048 -68,840,547
Jul 25 25,417,556 68,930,557 -43,513,001
Jul 18 -12,582,793 16,681,105 -29,263,898
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Aug 15 118,824,321 -180,662,450 -24,398,196 -10,559,691
Aug 8 200,943,980 443,086,063 -450,796,436 26,883,648
Aug 1 -16,660,782 -185,618,639 149,116,691 -15,677,817
Jul 25 -4,423,891 -180,363,963 153,829,633 -12,554,780
Jul 18 4,690,772 -127,859,617 100,935,582 -7,030,635
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)