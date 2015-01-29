TOKYO, Jan 29 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jan 23 18,081,679 43,870,127 -25,788,448 Jan 16 7,469,356 -86,097,469 93,566,825 Jan 9 -22,130,278 -302,592,489 280,462,211 Dec 30 191,190 -3,714,823 3,906,013 Dec 26 9,107,075 236,161,250 -227,054,175 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jan 23 168,380,833 -250,975,150 74,687,081 -17,881,212 Jan 16 253,184,483 275,424,096 -447,062,190 12,020,436 Jan 9 205,082,770 475,924,742 -428,035,691 27,490,390 Dec 30 4,030,965 11,193,897 -11,854,711 535,862 Dec 26 51,561,366 -290,825,680 30,549,490 -18,339,351 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)