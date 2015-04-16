German property group TLG makes takeover offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
TOKYO, Apr 16 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 10 21,529,654 29,770,212 -8,240,558 Apr 3 3,319,302 113,292,499 -109,973,197 Mar 27 467,425 35,464,485 -34,997,060 Mar 20 18,612,425 70,373,415 -51,760,990 Mar 13 6,800,820 -101,539,383 108,340,203 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 10 -214,075,231 -349,652,438 582,275,439 -26,788,328 Apr 3 -249,348,311 -282,736,494 437,916,708 -15,805,100 Mar 27 -57,422,145 150,813,303 -128,270,185 -118,033 Mar 20 -183,216,052 16,657,578 119,493,671 -4,696,187 Mar 13 -37,101,981 -140,984,697 299,296,684 -12,869,803 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 10 TLG Immobilien said it will make an offer for peer WCM, as the property group seeks to expand its commercial real estate portfolio in Germany.
FRANKFURT, May 10 German sportswear maker Adidas is selling its golf equipment and clothing brands TaylorMade, Adams Golf and Ashworth to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners, taking a hit to its earnings.