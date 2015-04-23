BRIEF-Edip Gayrimenkul Q1 net result swings to loss of 11.3 mln lira
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 11.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 308,233 LIRA YEAR AGO
TOKYO, Apr 23 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 17 8,572,057 138,823,421 -130,251,364 Apr 10 21,529,654 29,770,212 -8,240,558 Apr 3 3,319,302 113,292,499 -109,973,197 Mar 27 467,425 35,464,485 -34,997,060 Mar 20 18,612,425 70,373,415 -51,760,990 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 17 -74,395,345 -340,839,496 301,357,064 -16,373,587 Apr 10 -214,075,231 -349,652,438 582,275,439 -26,788,328 Apr 3 -249,348,311 -282,736,494 437,916,708 -15,805,100 Mar 27 -57,422,145 150,813,303 -128,270,185 -118,033 Mar 20 -183,216,052 16,657,578 119,493,671 -4,696,187 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
* Q1 2017 RESULTS BUILDING ON 2016'S POSITIVE MOMENTUM; ISSUANCE OF EUR300M BONDED LOAN INCREASES OPTIONS FOR STRATEGIC GROWTH SIGNIFICANTLY