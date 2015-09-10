CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
TOKYO, Sep 10 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Sep 4 -20,448,280 -320,300,816 299,852,536 Aug 28 -30,026,338 -436,402,337 406,375,999 Aug 21 -2,465,606 -142,314,557 139,848,951 Aug 14 18,645,868 32,579,735 -13,933,867 Aug 7 25,627,471 170,340,544 -144,713,073 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Sep 4 416,552,528 332,675,988 -472,851,991 23,476,011 Aug 28 642,112,860 458,995,225 -726,413,211 31,681,125 Aug 21 184,913,934 322,972,353 -389,647,670 21,610,334 Aug 14 223,520,730 57,036,113 -298,779,128 4,288,418 Aug 7 -148,153,298 -261,159,374 278,136,140 -13,536,541 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S