TOKYO, March 10 Weekly net trading in shares on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in
thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Mar 4 6,566,593 -13,773,546 20,340,139
Feb 26 91,155 -125,129,968 125,221,123
Feb 19 13,142,128 -278,998,355 292,140,483
Feb 12 -18,584,154 249,187,032 -267,771,186
Feb 5 648,502 304,720,875 -304,072,373
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Mar 4 328,378,140 -188,380,865 -106,550,783 -13,106,353
Feb 26 575,617,329 -38,538,796 -407,244,579 -4,612,831
Feb 19 686,119,876 11,192,491 -408,392,947 3,221,063
Feb 12 94,076,178 191,127,722 -572,132,460 19,157,374
Feb 5 95,440,184 187,517,045 -598,964,856 11,935,254
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)