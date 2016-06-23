TOKYO, June 23 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 17 -23,867,039 -197,230,796 173,363,757 Jun 10 -5,093,950 -493,615,546 488,521,596 Jun 3 918,873 -10,857,181 11,776,054 May 27 7,814,294 127,327,608 -119,513,314 May 20 3,932,833 2,137,133 1,795,700 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jun 17 183,687,136 200,037,101 -217,208,127 6,847,647 Jun 10 232,510,523 21,441,462 234,512,790 56,821 Jun 3 129,088,308 43,754,712 -158,466,670 -2,600,296 May 27 73,143,482 -114,923,802 -67,242,768 -10,490,226 May 20 138,373,129 -133,944,909 1,830,353 -4,462,873 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)