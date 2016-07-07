TOKYO, July 7 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jul 1 -1,768,847 -251,894,701 250,125,854 Jun 24 2,611,092 -141,312,594 143,923,686 Jun 17 -23,867,039 -197,230,796 173,363,757 Jun 10 -5,093,950 -493,615,546 488,521,596 Jun 3 918,873 -10,857,181 11,776,054 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jul 1 246,534,423 -9,047,252 11,092,258 1,546,425 Jun 24 215,614,934 38,212,493 -121,857,986 11,954,245 Jun 17 183,687,136 200,037,101 -217,208,127 6,847,647 Jun 10 232,510,523 21,441,462 234,512,790 56,821 Jun 3 129,088,308 43,754,712 -158,466,670 -2,600,296 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)