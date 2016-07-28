BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
TOKYO, July 28 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jul 22 -7,307,863 28,221,658 -35,529,521 Jul 15 16,672,154 275,961,639 -259,289,485 Jul 8 -8,761,756 -187,937,775 179,176,019 Jul 1 -1,768,847 -251,894,701 250,125,854 Jun 24 2,611,092 -141,312,594 143,923,686 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jul 22 46,649,997 41,377,940 -126,460,533 2,903,075 Jul 15 -103,724,362 -505,123,062 363,305,474 -13,747,535 Jul 8 174,762,871 160,423,899 -165,316,256 9,305,505 Jul 1 246,534,423 -9,047,252 11,092,258 1,546,425 Jun 24 215,614,934 38,212,493 -121,857,986 11,954,245 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
