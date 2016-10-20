BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
TOKYO, Oct 20 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Oct 14 5,904,644 -45,440,953 51,345,597 Oct 7 11,069,417 119,290,427 -108,221,010 Sep 30 11,312,487 224,780,126 -213,467,639 Sep 23 11,720,287 243,864,999 -232,144,712 Sep 16 724,742 268,299,993 -267,575,251 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Oct 14 -48,454,210 -16,592,708 116,018,970 373,545 Oct 7 -89,584,828 -287,845,770 281,492,540 -12,282,952 Sep 30 -81,308,566 54,538,951 -191,752,142 5,054,118 Sep 23 80,923,152 -195,322,179 -113,069,966 -4,675,719 Sep 16 28,693,905 165,620,985 -472,248,725 10,358,584 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing