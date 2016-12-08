Time up on Trump trade, hedge funds look abroad
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Hedge fund managers said they are looking beyond the United States for investment ideas as the so-called Trump bump stock market rally shows signs it may be fizzling.
TOKYO, Dec 8 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 2 29,693,488 -100,976,868 130,670,356 Nov 25 33,753,886 285,332,377 -251,578,491 Nov 18 31,877,896 184,823,482 -152,945,586 Nov 11 24,635,382 163,360,362 -138,724,980 Nov 4 -2,251,492 -102,470,757 100,219,265 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 2 38,231,855 -306,421,084 416,530,504 -17,670,919 Nov 25 -97,804,637 -439,850,836 305,158,930 -19,081,948 Nov 18 -198,078,677 -433,793,816 482,414,552 -3,487,645 Nov 11 -108,626,816 -413,912,651 398,296,280 -14,481,793 Nov 4 25,326,553 115,286,905 -53,782,038 13,387,845 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.