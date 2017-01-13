TOKYO, Jan 13 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jan 6 6,546,353 142,055,504 -135,509,151 Dec 30 15,308,581 510,376,159 -495,067,578 Dec 22 12,058,753 518,516,896 -506,458,143 Dec 16 13,175,630 644,502,712 -631,327,082 Dec 9 32,803,177 -479,472,270 512,275,447 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jan 6 -103,177,375 -239,910,460 222,260,039 -14,681,355 Dec 30 -297,686,645 -186,084,945 12,766,177 -24,062,165 Dec 22 -94,235,126 -201,580,011 -192,310,766 -18,332,240 Dec 16 -208,614,403 -487,482,799 89,200,020 -24,429,900 Dec 9 352,789,132 -378,286,240 566,487,565 -28,715,010 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)