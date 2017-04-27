TOKYO, April 27 Weekly net trading in shares on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in
thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Apr 21 -2,210,337 -181,903,591 179,693,254
Apr 14 -11,990,261 -85,244,596 73,254,335
Apr 7 -23,158,730 -84,838,360 61,679,630
Mar 31 -6,850,509 63,398,392 -70,248,901
Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Apr 21 4,771,864 -98,951,587 288,372,494 -14,499,517
Apr 14 27,509,918 -48,466,449 101,310,202 -7,099,336
Apr 7 -42,074,062 -3,575,956 106,718,908 610,740
Mar 31 -78,681,085 78,887,674 -73,803,870 3,348,380
Mar 24 -97,944,942 329,813,395 -375,127,010 16,334,697
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)