TOKYO Nov 17 Net buying of Japanese cash stocks by foreign investors hit a seven-month high in the week of Nov. 7-11, exchange data showed, helped by expectations that the Trump Administration's policies will stoke U.S. inflation.

Foreigners bought 400.6 billion yen ($3.67 billion) of Japanese cash stocks on a net basis during the week, the largest amount since mid-April, according to data released by the Japan Exchange Group on Thursday.

In the last two trading days last week, Japanese stocks soared and the yen fell fuelled by the U.S. election as sectors in Wall Street that appeared poised to benefit from a Donald Trump presidency rose sharply.

"Investors in Japan tried to catch up with the sharp gains in the U.S. market," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager at investment research and investor services SMBC Nikko Securities.

Last week, the Nikkei share average soared to more than a 9-month high and rose 2.8 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since early September. ($1 = 109.3000 yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)