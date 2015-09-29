By Ayai Tomisawa
| TOKYO, Sept 29
TOKYO, Sept 29 Foreign investors have been net
sellers of Japanese stocks for six straight weeks, exchange
data showed, due to persisting worries that a China-led slowdown
in demand could hurt the global economy.
According to data released by the Japan Exchange Group on
Tuesday, foreigners sold a total of 786 billion yen ($6.56
billion) worth of Japanese cash stocks during Sept. 14-18,
making that the sixth straight week of net selling.
During the six weeks combined, foreigners were net sellers
of 3.73 trillion yen ($31.14 billion) of shares.
Brokerages that track historical data say six weeks is the
longest such streak since the summer of 2012, when worries about
Europe hit global equities.
The latest weekly net sales are smaller than the prior
week's 1.034 trillion yen, but "we can't say selling has paused
yet," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
He said China worries may keep foreign investors on edge
for a while.
The Nikkei 225 shed 1.1 percent during the week
ended Sept. 18. On that Friday, the index dropped 2 percent
after the Federal Reserve held off raising U.S. interest rates.
During the same week, trust banks, which manage corporate
pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, bought a net 53
billion yen in Japanese cash stocks. This made them net buyers
for four consecutive weeks.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei tumbled 4.1 percent to 16,930.84,
wiping out its year-to-date gains.
($1 = 119.78 yen)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)