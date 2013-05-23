BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.3149 pct
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.3149 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week
TOKYO May 23 The Osaka Securities Exchange on Thursday briefly suspended trade in Nikkei futures due to a steep drop as investors took profits following a recent sharp rally, after weak Chinese factory activity rattled investors.
The Nikkei share average slid as much as 6 percent to 14,682.05. The benchmark was last down 5.6 percent at 14,757.12, on track for it biggest one-day percentage drop in two years.
The broader Topix index was down 5.8 percent at 1,202.30, with volume already at record high with another 17 minutes before the closing bell.
