TOKYO Aug 7 The Nikkei share average erased
losses and rose into positive territory while the yen dipped
against the dollar on Thursday, after sources told Reuters that
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund plans to allocate a
larger portion of its assets to domestic stocks.
The GPIF plans to allocate over 20 percent of its funds to
domestic stocks compared with its current 12 percent target as
it aims to generate higher returns for the country's ageing
population, political sources said.
The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent in midafternoon trade
after dropping as much as 0.6 percent earlier. The dollar was up
0.3 percent at 102.43 yen, from an intraday low of
102.035 yen.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)