TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei average jumped more than 4 percent to break above the 13,000-mark for the first time since August 2008 in early trade on Friday, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's announcement of massive stimulus to revive the world's third-largest economy. The Nikkei rose 540.61 points to 13,175.15, extending the previous session's 2.2 percent gain after the BOJ decision. It was on track for its biggest one-day percentage climb in two years. The broader Topix index climbed 4.1 percent to 1,079.84.