TOKYO Nov 11 Japan's Nikkei share average extended gains to hit a seven-year high on Tuesday, propelled by buying in futures and call options as speculators looked to the possibility Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may postpone a planned sales tax hike.

The Nikkei share average rose more than 2.0 percent to 17,133.50, a level last seen in October 2007. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)