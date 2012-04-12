TOKYO, April 12 The benchmark Nikkei average and the broader TOPIX both added more than 0.1 percent in early trade on Thursday.

The following stock was on the move:

**MS&AD INSURANCE FALLS, CLOSE TO TAKE STAKE IN INDIA LIFE JV**

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc fell 1.7 percent to 1,549 yen, hitting its lowest level in more than two months, after a source said it is close to agreeing to buy a 26 percent stake in an Indian life insurance firm for about $544 million.

The Indian life insurance company is a joint venture between New York Life and Max India.

The source said the three companies are likely to finalise the negotiation as early as on Thursday.

The Topix's insurance subindex was down 0.9 percent. 0013 GMT (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Ed Lane)