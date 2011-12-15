Passers-by are seen between tree leaves as they walk in front of an electric display showing movements of major market indices around the world, outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average fell below key support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday, following global markets lower as surging bond yields in Italy highlighted fears that more immediate policy action for euro zone debt woes was unlikely.

Olympus Corp (7733.T) tanked 17 percent after the scandal-hit company restated its results on Wednesday, showing a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet after a 13-year accounting fraud that has engulfed the company.

In Europe, Italian borrowing costs soared to a record high on Wednesday, while German officials rebuffed calls for the European Central Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt crisis, saying instead that European countries must stick to the new budget discipline.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 8,406.99 by the midday trading break, dropping below its 25-moving average around 8,489. The broader Topix index lost 1.2 percent to 727.84.

"It looks like the Nikkei is going to stay at low levels for now as the optimism after the European Union summit was short-lived...there is growing negative sentiment about the situation in Europe," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst for Monex Inc.

"Both the U.S. and Japanese stock markets have failed to find a sense of direction."

Despite the Nikkei's fall, market players said the downside would be limited on Wednesday as investors anticipate Bank of Japan purchases of exchange-traded funds and bargain hunting by pension funds.

OLYMPUS DROPS

Olympus tumbled to 1,090 yen a day after the company restated its financial accounts to avoid delisting by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a dent in its balance sheet triggering speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its finances.

"The stock has been overpriced but after the company came out with their numbers yesterday, it was time for shareholders to decide whether to hold on, or dump the shares," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities, adding that the stock had been driven up in recent weeks by speculative buyers.

Olympus was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.

The sea transport index was the main board's biggest loser on Thursday, falling 4.3 percent, as shipping companies skidded on fears of slowing global demand.

Nippon Yusen (9101.T) and Kawasaki Kisen (9107.T) both fell 4.1 percent and rival Mitsui OSK Lines (9104.T) shed 4.5 percent.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu Ltd (6301.T) slid 3.1 percent to 1,877 yen, having earlier hit a more than two-week low of 1,871 yen, after the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey showed companies planned to slow their capital spending.

Business sentiment also worsened in the latest quarter, with big manufacturers expecting conditions to deteriorate three months ahead.

Weekly data from Japan's finance ministry showed that foreign investors sold a net 303.9 billion yen worth of Japanese stocks last week, marking their largest weekly net sale since Sept 4-10 when they sold 587.7 billion yen.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite)