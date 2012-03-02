India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average rose about 1 percent on Friday following gains on Wall Street, though market players were wary that profit-taking ahead of the weekend could prevent it from breaking above a high hit earlier in the week.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 9,787.17.67, not far from high of 9,866 set on Wednesday, its highest level since early August, while the broader Topix added also 0.8 percent to 838.45.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.