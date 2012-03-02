Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average is displayed on an electronic board outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average rose about 1 percent on Friday following gains on Wall Street, though market players were wary that profit-taking ahead of the weekend could prevent it from breaking above a high hit earlier in the week.

The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 9,787.17.67, not far from high of 9,866 set on Wednesday, its highest level since early August, while the broader Topix added also 0.8 percent to 838.45.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)