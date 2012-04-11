A man looks at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday and appeared on track to log its seventh consecutive session of losses as rising bond yields of indebted Spain and Italy spooked investors amid slowing global growth concerns.

Sony Corp tumbled 5 percent to 1,506 yen after plumbing a two-month low of 1,473 yen. The consumer electronics giant said it expects a record $6.4 billion annual net loss, double an earlier forecast and a fourth consecutive year of red ink.

"Japan's consumer electronics industry is facing defeat," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director of Chibagin Asset Management.

Ando said he couldn't buy the stock on a long-term basis, even with the battered share price and cheaper valuations, because the company's restructuring costs were likely to expand this year.

"I don't think there is any guarantee that we will see the company return to black this year," he said.

By the midday trading break, the benchmark Nikkei .N225 was down 1 percent at 9,445.10 after hitting 9,395.24, its lowest intraday level since February 17.

Strategists said the next technical downside for the Nikkei loomed around 9,000, near its 200-day moving average at 9,093. The benchmark's 14-day relative strength index was at 32.9, a hair above the 30 threshold that indicates an index is in "oversold" territory.

The Nikkei has lost 6.3 percent so far in April after rising more than 19 percent in the January- March period.

A stronger yen, with the dollar last trading at 80.77 yen, also sapped investor appetite for Tokyo stocks, with major exporters sold heavily in the morning session.

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), Nissan Motor Co (7201.T), and Panasonic Corp (6752.T) fell between 0.6 and 3 percent.

Among heavily traded stocks was Sharp Corp (6753.T), which shed 2.8 percent after it raised its overall loss forecast for the year that ended March to a record net deficit of 380 billion yen, a 31 percent increase from an earlier estimate.

The broader Topix index .TOPX lost 1 percent to 805.00.

Trading volume was moderate, with the Nikkei trading at 49.2 percent of its average 90-day full day volume.

Market players said they expected the Bank of Japan to buy exchange-traded funds in the afternoon to support the market.

EUROPE PERIPHERALS

"The problem is Europe...we have been worried about Greece and have largely overlooked the problems in Italy, Spain and European peripherals," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

European shares slid overnight after yields on Spanish and Italian debt rose further, as doubts over global growth exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies.

Adding to these concerns, Spain's central bank governor warned that the country's banks may need more capital if the economy deteriorates.

Most market participants remained optimistic that the Bank of Japan will take additional accommodative measures and give Tokyo equities a boost at its meeting later this month after it refrained from action at Tuesday's meeting.

"We have the Bank of Japan's meeting on the 27th and the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on the 25th and 26th...so I do think this correction will last until then," said Miura.

HSBC remained "underweight" on Japanese equities, however, saying it was sceptical that the BOJ had become serious about quantitative easing.

"We are unconvinced it is serious about achieving its inflation 'target.' One sign of this is that the Japanese word it uses, medo, means a vague aim or outlook and is not the conventional word for target (mokuhyo)," said Garry Evans, HSBC's global head of equity strategy in a report.

Evans said BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa's remarks at a Fed conference on March 24 was further evidence of its reluctance to act.

"He (Shirakawa) argued that excessive monetary easing after a crisis is likely to backfire because it will tend to reduce incentives to cut debt, negatively affect productivity, hurt bank profits and push up commodity prices."

(Additional reporting by Domnic Lau; Editing by Matt Driskill)