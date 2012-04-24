People are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average is set to rise on Wednesday after a run of strong U.S. corporate results, including earnings from Apple Inc (AAPL.O), but any gains were likely to be capped ahead of key central bank meetings this week.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,500 to 9,600 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,530, up 50 points or 0.5 percent, from the Osaka close of 9,480.

"Wall Street's performance was mediocre but Apple's earnings after the close has boosted confidence. The Nikkei average has lost 199 points or about 2 percent in four sessions so it's time to buy back some bluechips at current levels," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

He added that after initial gains, the market will look to foreign exchange markets and other regional share markets for cues.

Shares of Apple jumped nearly 7 percent in after hours trading after it posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results that easily beat Wall Street estimates.

With results in from 153 S&P 500 companies, more than three-fourths have topped analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters research.

Japan's earnings season starts in earnest on Wednesday, with Canon Inc (7751.T) reporting after the close.

Solid demand at a debt auction in Netherlands a day after a budget dispute toppled government has also lifted sentiment.

Market players said any upside in the day's session, however, would be limited ahead of closely watched central bank meetings this week in the U.S. and Japan.

The Federal Reserve is expected to reiterate its intent to keep benchmark U.S. interest rates near zero through 2014 when it ends a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday the Bank of Japan is likely to ease monetary policy on Friday by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen and in doing so may extend the maturity of government bonds it targets to around three years.

On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent to 9,468.04, while the broader Topix index was off 0.7 percent at 803.94.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- YAHOO JAPAN (4689.T)

Yahoo Japan Corp's talks with key shareholder Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) for a share buyback have ended with no agreement, but the companies left open the possibility of further negotiations, Yahoo Japan's chief financial officer Toshiki Ohya said on Tuesday.

- NIDEC CORP, NIDEC SANKYO CORP

Nidec 6954.OS, a global manufacturer of electric motors, said on Tuesday it will make Nidec Sankyo 7757.T a wholly owned subsidiary through a share swap to increase management efficiency and speed up the decision-making process.

- NTT DOCOMO (9437.T)

Mobile phone operator NTT DoCoMo Inc is expected to report a 3 percent increase in its group operating profit for the fiscal year 2012, compared with fiscal 2011 estimates, driven by a sharp rise in smartphone sales, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.

- SMFG (8316.T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) will buy a 24 percent stake in a mid-sized Chinese asset management firm, China Post Fund, for around $125 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that would be its first foray in China's wealth management market.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)