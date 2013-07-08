A man looks at an electric stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.4 percent on Monday after hitting a six-week high as sharp declines in Asian markets tempered optimism stemming from strong U.S. data and a weaker yen, while S&P's downgrade on SoftBank Corp's (9984.T) debt rating to "junk" status increased a negative mood.

The benchmark Nikkei dropped 200.63 points to 14,109.34 after rising as high as 14,497.65 in early trade, a level not seen since May 29, on the back of upbeat U.S. jobs data suggesting the world's largest economy was on a solid footing.

The broader Topix index dropped 1.4 percent to 1,172.58.

