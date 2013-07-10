Pedestrians walk past a stock quotation board displaying graphs of various stock indexes outside a brokerage, in Tokyo June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

TOKYO The Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as the yen's weakness paused, while unexpectedly weak Chinese trade data heightened concerns about a deepening slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and one of Japan's top export markets.

The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 14,416.60 in choppy trade after rising as high as 14,555.33 earlier, the highest level since May 24. The Topix shed 0.1 percent to 1,195.20.

Japanese equities have been volatile in recent weeks as investors fretted over slowing growth in China and the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve rolling back its stimulus in the coming months.

