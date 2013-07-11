India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Thursday in choppy trade even though the yen's rally paused, while firmer Asian stocks boosted market sentiment.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 14,472.58, after opening 1.0 percent lower on the back of the yen's surge against the dollar. Index heavyweight Fast Retailing (9983.T) gained 1.8 percent and buoyed the benchmark.
The broader Topix was almost flat at 1,194.77.
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake)
NEW DELHI India will launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.