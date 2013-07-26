TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average slid 3 percent to a near three-week low on Friday, with blue-chip exporters and financials leading declines on the back of a stronger yen and profit-taking.

The Nikkei closed down 432.95 points at 14,129.98 after dropping as low as 14,114.52 earlier, its lowest level since July 8. The benchmark shed 3.2 percent on the week, snapping a five-week winning streak.

The broader Topix shed 2.9 percent to 1,167.06, with investors taking profits ahead of the peak of the corporate earnings season. All of its 33 sub-sectors finished the day in negative territory.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher)