Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.6 percent to a 3-1/2-week closing low on Monday, hit by selling in futures and index-heavyweight stocks as investors braced for possible tapering in monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.
The Nikkei .N225 shed 250.20 points to end at 15,152.91, the lowest closing level since November 20. The Topix .TOPX shed 1.3 percent to 1,222.95, with all of its 33 sub-sectors in negative territory.
Investors unloaded their positions in futures and index-heavyweight stocks such as SoftBank Corp (9984.T), which tumbled 3.2 percent and was the most traded stock by turnover.
Currency-sensitive stocks also lost ground as the dollar stepped back from a five-year high against the yen. Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) shed 1.9 percent and Honda Motor Co (7267.T) fell 2.8 percent.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.