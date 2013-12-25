Pedestrians holding an umbrella walk past an electronic board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average hit a six-year closing high on Wednesday, supported by optimism over the global economy and hopes for fresh buying by Japanese retail investors due to upcoming tax changes.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.8 percent to 16,009.99, closing above the 16,000 mark for the first time since December 2007, after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data helped Wall Street shares finish at record highs.

The broader Topix index was up 0.1 percent at 1,258.18 .TOPX, underperforming the Nikkei as some large-cap shares are under pressure on expectation of selling by investors who may switch their benchmark to new the JPX-Nikkei Index 400

The new index is due to start next month and its weightings on some large-cap shares are expected to be lower due to a 1.5 percent cap on individual stock weightings.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Robert Birsel)