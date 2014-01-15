Pedestrians stand in front of a stock quotation board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

TOKYO Tokyo's Nikkei stock average climbed 2.5 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day gain in four months, buoyed by a robust U.S. retail sales report that soothed concerns the pace of growth in the world's largest economy was slowing.

The jump came after the Nikkei suffered its worst one-day decline in five months the prior day, with a 3.1 percent drop after a surprisingly weak U.S. nonfarm payroll report last Friday. Monday was a public holiday in Japan.

The Nikkei ended 386.33 points higher at 15,808.73, breaking above its 25-day moving average of 15,702.72 and setting its sights on the five-day moving average of 15,828.99.

Still, the benchmark Nikkei is off to a slow start this year after rocketing 57 percent in 2013, energised by Tokyo's massive fiscal and monetary stimulus to revive the world's third-largest economy.

The broader Topix index advanced 2 percent to 1,294.52 on Wednesday, with 2.69 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since December 27.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a new gauge comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance to appeal to investors which started trading on January 6, gained 1.4 percent to 11,686.84.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)