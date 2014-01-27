Pedestrians look at an electronic board displaying various stock prices as a cameraman records video of them outside a brokerage in Tokyo December 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average tumbled to a two-month low on Monday as the yen soared and global equities dropped on concerns about a selloff in emerging-market assets, dragging down futures and index-heavyweight stocks.

The Nikkei ended 2.5 percent lower at 15,005.73, the lowest closing level since November 14. It fell as much as 3 percent earlier.

The Topix fell 2.8 percent to 1,229.23, with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory. Volume was high, with 3.265 billion shares changing hands, the highest since January 10.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a recently introduced gauge comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, dropped 2.8 percent to 11,103.87.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)