Visitors walk near logos of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) at the TSE in Tokyo January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a fresh 2-1/2 month low on Monday, extending its declines into a third day with little sign that emerging market woes have abated, and upcoming U.S. jobs data keeping investors risk-averse.

The Nikkei slid 2 percent to 14,619.13, its lowest closing level since November 13. The benchmark dropped below its 26-week moving average of 14,833.06.

The Topix shed 2 percent to 1,196.32, with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, fell 1.8 percent to 10,834.99.

