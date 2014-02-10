A pedestrian holding his mobile phone is reflected on an electronic board showing the graph of the recent fluctuations of Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Monday as a softer yen underpinned sentiment, with index-heavyweight stocks as SoftBank Corp (9984.T) leading the gains.

Analysts said sentiment was positive as traders shrugged off somewhat weak U.S. jobs data on Friday, expecting the January numbers to be revised upward next month, thus ensuring the Federal Reserve's plan to steadily taper stimulus remained intact.

But volume on the main board hit a three-week low as investors stayed cautious before new Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony this week.

The Nikkei ended 1.8 percent higher at 14,718.34 points, its highest close since January 31 and moving away from a four-month low of 13,995.86 hit last week.

The Topix rose 1.3 percent to 1,204.28, with 31 of its 33 subsectors in positive territory. A total of 2.19 billion shares changed hands, the lowest since January 20.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, rose 1.3 percent to 10,877.29.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)