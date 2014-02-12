A pedestrian holding his mobile phone walks past an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a 1-1/2 week high on Wednesday after strong Chinese trade data lifted investors' risk appetites and the Federal Reserve's new chief signalled no change in its policies.

The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher at 14,800.06, its highest closing since January 31. It moved further away from a four-month low of 13,995.86 hit last week.

The Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,219.60, with 32 of 33 subsectors in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, rose 1.3 percent to 11,018.28.

