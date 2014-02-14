IndusInd Bank Q4 net profit rises 21 percent
IndusInd Bank , India's sixth-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profit on higher interest income, while its bad-loan ratio eased sequentially.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a one-week low in volatile trade on Friday, giving up earlier gains as sentiment was soured by a stronger yen and as some investors trimmed their exposure ahead of the weekend.
The Nikkei ended down 1.5 percent at 14,313.03, the lowest closing level since February 6 after rising as high as 14,678.71. It dropped 1.0 percent for the week, marking the sixth straight weekly fall.
As U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday, traders said that foreign investors did not want to hold onto big positions before a long weekend.
The broader Topix shed 1.3 percent to 1,183.82.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprised of firms with high return on equity and strong corporate governance, dropped 1.3 percent to 10,711.29.
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.