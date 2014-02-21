A pedestrian holding an umbrella walks past an electronic board showing stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2.9 percent on Friday as the weak yen lifted overall sentiment and after a reading on U.S. manufacturing hit its highest in nearly four years.

The Nikkei ended 416.49 points higher at 14,865.67, the highest closing level since January 31. For the week, the index gained 3.9 percent, the biggest weekly rise since mid-November and snapping a 6-week losing streak.

The Topix rose 2.3 percent to 1,222.31, with all of its 33 subsectors in positive territory.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, an index launched this year comprising firms with high returns on equity and strong corporate governance, gained 2.3 percent to 11,059.15.

Market participants are awaiting the outcome of the Group of 20 finance chiefs' meeting in Sydney this weekend, at which finance ministers and central bank chiefs are expected to discuss the impact on emerging markets from the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering.

